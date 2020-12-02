Bringin’ It Backwards: Interview with SKANDRA

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing SKANDRA over Zoom video!

SKANDRA skyrocketed to fame after her loving husband Ylane Duparc’s TikTok went viral – with 18.7-Million views and 4.1-Million likes. In the TikTok, Ylane confesses they blew their life savings creating her album and he needs the internet to help him promote his wife’s new song “Rivers” and by proxy, her dreams. Since the viral TikTok, SKANDRA has released a whimsical music video for her single “Rivers” – created in a mansion in Paris with her husband Ylane opposite her lead. The single itself has amassed 1+ Million organic, fan-generated streams in only a few days. Now, SKANDRA is gearing up for the release of her next single this Fall 2020 and eventually an album.

