Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Tarah Who?

We had the pleasure of interviewing Tarah Who? over Zoom video!

Tarah Who? well, “she” equals “they,” and “they’re” a power duo masterminded by grunge-punk front-woman Tarah Carpenter, who channels explosive emotionality into rousing anthems alongside drummer/backing vocalist Coralie Hervé. Tarah Who? are set to release their new single “Illusion of Freedom” co-produced by Jason Orme (guitarist for Alanis Morissette) and Tarah, following the success of their 2020 EP “64 Women.” This EP was dedicated to 64 women who were detained in an immigration detention center in downtown LA on November 19, 2014 alongside Tarah herself. This powerful theme of immigration is something that crosses over into Tarah Who?’s new single as she examines her relationship with immigration having grown up in France, and now living in Los Angeles.

Tarah was born in France and began smashing away at the drums at just 14 years old, ignoring those around her who suggested she try her hand at a more “ladylike” musical pursuit. Willful, and somewhat stubborn, she honed her chops, forged her own creative path, and branched out to bass, guitar, singing, songwriting, and producing. After a fateful move to Los Angeles, Tarah made her solo debut as Tarah Who? at a warehouse party. It was a gig she found on Craigslist, and it proved to be the perfect opportunity to share the songs she had been writing privately. Soon after Tarah connecting with drummer Coralie Herve and this is when the current incarnation of Tarah Who? was born. Stay tuned to Tarah Who?’s socials (below) for more information on the release of “Illusion of Freedom” and what Tarah Who? has in store for 2021.

