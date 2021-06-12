Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Ruth B.

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Ruth B. over Zoom video!

25-year-old multi-platinum Ethiopian-Canadian singer and songwriter Ruth B. is excited to share her new album Moments In Between, executive produced by Patrick Wimberly (Beyonce, Solange, Blood Orange, Ellie Goulding), on Downtown Records / The Orchard. Moments In Between is a raw emotional accounting of the anxieties and uncertainty Ruth faces as a woman in her mid-twenties, giving voice to her inner strife via warm vocals, shapeshifting textures, and hazy harmonies.

The new album serves as the follow-up to Ruth’s gold-certified 2017 debut Safe Haven – a critically acclaimed release featuring “Lost Boy,” a Peter Pan-inspired piano ballad that went viral when she was still a teenager. Ruth made a number of unexpected breakthroughs when creating Moments In Between: from revelations of being scared to ask for help (“Princess Peach”) to reflections on self-growth (“Situation”) and romance (“Holiday”). On Moments In Between, Ruth pushes her musical and personal dynamic to a new level of boldness and sophistication, embracing her most beautifully strange impulses while delivering her most impactful work to date.

From woozy R&B and pop beats to guitar driven tracks and folk-like reveries, the songs on Moments In Between showcase Ruth B.’s ability to seamlessly traverse a multitude of musical stylings, and will surely add to her 1.5 billion artist streams to date. Ruth B. credits her songwriting and storytelling abilities to her upbringing as the daughter of Ethiopian immigrants, listening to the music of her parents’ homeland alongside American icons like Stevie Wonder and Lauryn Hill. For this project, Ruth also worked with producers Justin Raisen (Angel Olsen, Santigold) and Doug Schadt (Maggie Rogers, Ashe) who encouraged her to dig deeper in the writing and recording process than she ever has before.

“Writing songs has always been therapeutic for me,” says Ruth, “and I hope that hearing my songs helps other people in the same way. Whether they’re feeling lonely or heartbroken or happy, I want them to know that someone else understands what they’re going through.”

Last month, Ruth B. announced her upcoming bespoke Global Digital Tour, in partnership with Moment House and sponsored by Music.com. Moment House is a premium digital live platform that connects artists and their core fans for global, elevated ticketed experiences — called Moments. Ruth will be hosting exclusive Moments for several different areas/regions: North & South America, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and Europe, UK & Africa. Full dates below.

Learn more about Ruth B.’s Moments and buy tickets HERE

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #RuthB #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!