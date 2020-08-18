​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB​​

We had the pleasure of interviewing The Man Who over Zoom video!

​​Following the release of their debut EP last year, Bet On You, Toronto-based, alt-indie trio The Man Who return with a brand-new track “Something To Believe” on July 23rd via Virgin Records. The anthemic track arrives alongside a powerful remixed version today produced by Calvary. The Calvary remix was used in a MLB Network piece, “New Faces in New Places” that detailed every big name who changed teams this year. The piece aired on Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24 on MLB Network as part of Major League Baseball’s return.

​​Comprising David Walsh (lead vocals, guitar, keyboards), Chad Walsh (bass/electric guitar, keyboards, background vocals) and Frank Goerz (drums), The Man Who takes its name from a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote, “The world makes way for the man who knows where he’s going.” The Man Who traces its roots back to 2015, when a tour took Toronto-based Chad Walsh to Newfoundland, where he re-connected with his cousin, David Walsh, who was also a musician. The two began a long-distance collaboration, experimenting with vintage synthesizers and throwback hip-hop drum loops. David eventually moved to Toronto, where the two cousins recruited drummer Frank Goerz. The Man Who spent the most part of last year touring across North America including a support slot with BANNERS. Across all of their songs, The Man Who has already racked up more than 20 million global streams and garnered praise from Clash, Hillydilly, Elicit Magazine, Music Connection, plus many more.

​​The Man Who Photo Credit: Justin Alexis

