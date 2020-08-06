​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB​​

​​After a family emergency left an opening on a national tour with Anthony Raneri (Bayside) and John- Allison Weiss in 2015, frontwoman Kailynn West stepped in at the last minute to complete the tour as her power-pop project Tiny Stills and has been running ever since. The project formed originally as a direct response to West’s experience being held up at gunpoint in 2011 as a means to cope with the inevitable social fallout that occurs so often after traumatic experiences. The band’s second album “Laughing into the Void” (Independently released 6/1/18) is full of tattoo-worthy lyrics (ala The Weakerthans) brutal honesty, crunchy guitars and catchy melodies that pay homage to early 90s/00s pop-punk. They have since released a new split record (2019) and singles (2020) recorded/engineered by Paul Miner(Death By Stereo) on Wiretap Records and have opened for Motion City Soundtrack, Anthony Raneri (Bayside), Reggie and the Full Effect (solo), and Andy Jackson (Hot Rod Circuit).

Tiny Stills​’ new song “Craigslist Bed” is out everywhere today on all digital sites. Find it on these Official Spotify Playlists… New Punk Tracks, Pop Punks Not Dead, Punk Unleashed. Add it to all your playlists as well!!

“Craigslist Bed”

Frontwoman Kailynn West tells American Songwriter, the song is “about the unexpected struggles you go through after a breakup- the small inconveniences that turn into bigger problems just because you’re struggling to get into a better headspace. Things like making new keys and not knowing what to do with your old ones become an emotional struggle and not just a task.

The bed that I’m on in the music video (Kailynn) is a totally free bed that I inherited from my new apartment- and it inspired the first line of the song. Originally I was worried that it’d be gross, but at the time I couldn’t really budget for a new one and so I made the best of it. Turns out, it’s actually a decent bed….Thank god.”

“We worked with Paul Miner at Buzzbomb studios for our last EP and just knew we wanted to go back to work with him again for the next few songs. We like how big and aggressive these songs can feel while still remaining poppy and catchy.”

“Originally these songs were supposed to come out in April 2020. We had a full US tour scheduled with our labelmates Bristol to Memory (also on Wiretap Records), but it was canceled because of COVID-19. but felt it was important to release the music we had. The world is changing so fast.”

