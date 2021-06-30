Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Waterparks

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Awsten Knight over Zoom video!

Waterparks debut their highly anticipated album Greatest Hits, via 300 Entertainment! The 17-track album is dynamic and colorful, each track tells a unique story and showcases a range of genres and emotions. From the title track “Greatest Hits” that kicks off the album to “See You In The Future” which closes it out, listeners will get a peak into Awsten and the guys’ inner thoughts. Fans have been massively awaiting a new body of work from Waterparks, and with this release, they are starting a whole new era of their music.

Waterparks have had an exciting road to the album. Greatest Hits comes after the culmination of Waterparks Wednesdays – where the guys debuted a new release on Wednesdays leading up to the album. Recently released singles include: “Just Kidding”,“You’d Be Paranoid Too (If Everyone Was Out To Get You)”, “Numb” and the Daft Punk-esque “Snow Globe”.

Frontman Awsten Knight graced the cover of VMAN Magazine and was featured in a Rolling Stone Twitch Livestream Performance. Recently, the guys went on *virtual* tour for their livestream performance – The Anti-Tour, which was a great way for the guys to connect with fans and share live music, even if they couldn’t do it in person. The band is gearing up for an upcoming performance as part of The Wiltern Livestream Series on June 4. Waterparks have also rescheduled their Europe headline tour for 2022 and have just been confirmed to play at the 2021 Slam Dunk Festivals!

