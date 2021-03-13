Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Wheatus from the Soda Bar in San Diego!

*This interview with conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic*

It’s hard to believe Wheatus are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album and still-ubiquitous single “Teenage Dirtbag.” Yes, that’s right – Dirtbag is no longer a teenager. In honor of this anniversary, Wheatus will release a new and expanded edition of their now classic debut album, in conjunction with a world tour. Says Brendan B Brown, “We found demos of ten more songs from throughout the band’s history, that had such an album-one vibe that they never made it on to our more recent records. So now we’re giving them a proper chance to be heard. The twenty-song version of the album will feature the originally-conceived track listing and sequence, plus the extra ten songs that have finally found a home on a record.”

The band spent the beginning of 2019 doing a coast-to-coast, almost entirely sold-out tour of America opening for (and then collaborating with) Mike Doughty on his Ruby Vroom 25th Anniversary shows. The band’s first proper live album, M (Live in America), came from these shows and was released April 10th, 2020. This collection exclusively features material from their sophomore album on, serving as a celebration of their longevity and as a compliment to the forthcoming re-release of album 1.

In addition to working on the aforementioned re-release of album 1, Wheatus are also working on their seventh full-length album & recording monthly live-in-the-studio concerts for fans on the subscription service Patreon.

