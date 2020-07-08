Listen & Subscribe to BiB

​​We had the pleasure of interviewing Will Wood over the phone!​​



​​Will Wood has been said to have appeared out of nowhere, stumbling out of a hallucinogenic haze in 2015. He immediately began attracting attention and controversy with his eccentric and difficult-to-pin-down public persona and provocative performance art. Joined by his band“The Tapeworms,” Wood confused and excited audiences and press alike with his constantly shifting, genre-defying musical style and over-the-top performances, which often featured light shows, acrobatics, standup comedy, and other theatrical elements that challenged the status quo of the local scene.​​



​​Over the past few years, Wood and his band”The Tapeworms”(Matt Berger, Vater Boris, Mike Bottiglieri, Mario Conte) have developed an uncomfortably large(and on occasion, borderline dangerous) cult following and received rave reviews from media outlets and fans alike from all over the world.​​



​​Shortly after entering recovery at the beginning of his career, Wood was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and began treatment. He has since begun to take a new direction with his work, dedicated to giving back to the world in the form of charity funded by merch, tickets, and music sales, and using his music to try and inspire others with their own struggles. He now leads a reclusive life in rural New Jersey, having turned his back on social media, with the exception of his Patreon account, where he publishes most of his work as one of the top 1% of creators.​​



​​Will Wood worked with his tightly-knit community of followers to crowdfund his latest album,“The Normal Album.”(Say-10 Records) which was fully funded in its first day. The album raised ~$28,000 by selling everything from the chance to appear on the record to a cut of sales, and was produced by Jonathon Maisto, with a guest appearance by multi-platinum Panic! At the Disco producer Matt Squire.“The Normal Album” is set for a July 10th release, and Will Wood plans to resume touring as soon as this nightmare is over. ​​



