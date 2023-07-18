Britney Spears to Release New Single with will.i.am

Britney Spears has reconnected with longtime collaborator will.i.am for a new single, presumably titled “Mind Your Business,” set to drop on July 18. will.i.am revealed the collaboration in a short video posted to Instagram, which featured one of their previous collaborations “Scream & Shout.”

“You are now, now rocking with will.i.am and…,” the clip of will.i.am’s voice is heard saying. Spears then cut in with her famous “Britney, bitch” line. She then adds, “Mind your business, bitch!” The last line may hint at the title of the new song. In the caption, will.i.am added, “Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!”

The two first collaborated in 2011 on “Big Fat Bass,” off Spears’ Femme Fatale album before Spears appeared will.i.am’s “Scream & Shout,” released on his fourth studio album, #willpower. will.i.am also co-produced and co-wrote several tracks on Spears’ Femme Fatale follow-up, Britney Jean.

The single will mark Spears’ first solo release in nearly a year, following her collaboration with Elton John on “Hold Me Closer” in 2022. “She came up with her own ideas,” said Andrew Watt, who produced the John and Spears track. “She wanted to speed up the record a little bit, and we did that. She knew exactly what she wanted to do. She had spent tons of time with the record. She knew all the lyrics. It was like, her thing.”

Watt added, “And it was really awesome to witness and see her be so powerful and crush it. She sounds incredible on the record, and she was involved all the way up until the final mix.”

“The Formula” with Lil Wayne is will.i.am’s recently released single. Elevation, his ninth album with Black Eyed Peas, dropped in 2022.

In addition to the song with will.i.am, Spears is set to release her memoir, The Woman in Me, on October 24.

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic