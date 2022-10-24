Britney Spears and Elton John’s “Hold Me Closer” Video Pays Homage to Both Musicians’ Iconic Style

Earlier this year, Britney Spears made her long-awaited return to the studio to record a duet with none other than Sir Elton John. The result was a floor-filling remix of John’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer” that quickly rose to the Top 10 on the Billboard charts soon after its release. Sunday (Oct. 23), the pair dropped the accompanying music video for their track (remixed once again, by DJ Joel Corry) and paid homage to both musicians’ iconic fashion moments.

Though both John and Spears were notably absent from appearing in the video themselves, their aesthetics were very much present. Helmed by Rebekah Creative and Great Films, the video opens up with a dancer in Spears’ “Baby One More Time” schoolgirl outfit who is then followed up by another in a red velour suit a la John.

As the video rolls on, the choreography begins to borrow from the music video John and Spears have released throughout their careers. Corry also makes an appearance in the video behind a DJ booth, bopping along to his remix. Check it out below.

Corry has been a familiar face on the charts this summer, lending his hand to a number of pop hits, including “Out, Out” featuring Charli XCX and Saweetie and a remix of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”

The collaborative single marks Spears’ first new music following the end of her 14-year conservatorship. Despite making her way back into the music scene, the pop star says she may never perform live again. “I’m pretty traumatized for life,” Spears said at the time. “And yes, I’m pissed as fuck and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point.”

She did add that the collaboration with John was one step in the healing process. She wrote at the time of the release, “I’m learning every day is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy—yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.”

