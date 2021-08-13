Brothers Osborne Invite Leslie Jordan On Set for New “I’m Not For Everyone” Music Video

Brothers Osborne enlisted their dear friend and beloved actor/comedian Leslie Jordan for a new music video for their latest single, “I’m Not For Everyone” from their third LP Skeletons. The team-up follows a collaboration between Jordan and TJ Osborne on “In the Sweet By and By” from his Gospel LP, Company’s Comin’.

The video, directed by Wes Edwards sets the two on stage in a dim-light bar. As they open their set and introduce the song, someone in the audience throws a beer bottle. Dodging the ammo, the two begin their song, insisting on individuality in the face of criticism.

Some people clap on the one and three / Some people clap on the two and four / Some people don’t join at all / ‘Cause they got no rhythm / And that’s alright, they begin. The messaging is fitting for the Maryland natives and brothers who have carved out their own space in the country sphere.

2021 saw the breakthrough country duo peeling back personal layers. TJ came out to TIME Magazine about his sexuality, stating, “I’m very comfortable being gay.” John spoke to CBS Sunday Morning about his mental health struggles and his battle with depression. Their vulnerability in communicating about intimate issues is deeply appreciated by the country music community and beyond, and spurred friendships and collaborations like this video with Jordan.

The footage sees a bold Jordan, unbothered by the passing glares from the rowdy crowd that he clearly does not blend in with. With brazen confidence, he owns his identity, strutting back and forth between the bar and stage, moving to the beat of his own drum.

“We got our dear friend Leslie Jordan to be the protagonist and he is absolutely killing it. He doesn’t look like anyone here, and it doesn’t bother him,” John Osborne said in a statement. “He sticks out like a sore thumb. The song is about not being for everyone, but the core of the song is about embracing that part of you, and Leslie does it perfectly.”

Check out upcoming We’re Not For Everyone Tour dates, here. Watch the new “I’m Not For Everyone” video with Leslie Jordan, below.