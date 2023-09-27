Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, The War and Treaty, and More Will Present at the People’s Choice Country Awards

NBC and Peacock have revealed the list of presenters for the first-ever People’s Choice County Awards set to air on September 28, 2023 at 8/7c.

Brothers Osborne will be presenting the Country Champion Award to Wynonna Judd, while Blake Shelton will present the Country Icon Award to Grammy-nominated artist Toby Keith, as previously announced.

Additional presenters for the night include Hunter Hayes, Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch, Jessie James Decker, Lady A, Mickey Guyton, and Kristin Cavallari, among others.

The show will be hosted by country group Little Big Town and will air from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The group are also set to take the stage as performers during the show.

Viewers will also be treated to performances from Shelton, Keith, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, HARDY, and Wynnona.

In its inaugural edition of the show, People’s Choice Country Awards aim to expands on the long-running People’s Choice Awards to celebrate the country music industry specifically. The two-hour broadcast will, according to a press release, “lean into the rich connection between country music and the Opry through chart-topping musical performances, genre-bending collaborations, legendary tributes and surprise moments that regularly happen from the iconic venue.”

Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Combs are the most-nominated artists of the night. Wallen racked up 11 noms. The top award of the night is People’s Artist of 2023. Nominees for that honor include Shelton, Wallen, Wilson, Combs, and Old Dominion.

Some of the other awards for the night are the Group Duo of 2023, the New Artist of 2023, and the Album of 2023. Those categories are full of well-known and celebrated big-name nominees in the country sphere. Competing for New Artist are breakout stars like Bailey Zimmerman, Corey Kent, ERNEST, Megan Moroney, Ingrid Andress, Jelly Roll, Priscilla Block, and Zach Bryan.

Check out the full list of presenters below:

Adam Doleac

Carly Pearce

Chris Young

Dustin Lynch

Gabby Barrett

Hunter Hayes

Jessie James Decker

Josh Ross

Kameron Marlowe

Kristin Cavallari

Lady A

Lauren Alaina

Leanne Morgan

Mickey Guyton

Nikki Garcia

Scotty McCreery

The War and Treaty

Photo courtesy of UMG Nashville