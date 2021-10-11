DistroKid Partners with American Songwriter as the “Exclusive Music Distributor” Song Contest Sponsor

Leading music distribution platform DistroKid has partnered with American Songwriter to become the “Exclusive Music Distributor” Song Contest Sponsor for 2021 and 2022.

American Songwriter’s annual Song Contest began in 2020 on the company’s 35th Anniversary and boasts a star-studded judges panel, including Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, Paul Stanley of Kiss, Ziggy Marley, Vance Joy, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, JD Souther, Atlantic Records VP of A&R Steve Robertson and many more.

The mission of the contest is to discover and promote the best and brightest burgeoning songwriters worldwide and to provide a meaningful, life-changing prize package, which includes $10,000 cash and a publishing deal with LiveXLive. The deadline for this year’s contest is December 1. Click here to enter.

Founded in 2013, DistroKid distributes 30-40% of all new music in the world. They have built their business on providing musicians, managers, and record labels with online tools and services that are innovative, easy-to-use, and affordable. More than 2 million artists rely on DistroKid, including hobbyists, up-and-coming musicians, top influencers, and international stars. DistroKid’s expanding array of services include music distribution, monetization, metadata customization, storage, and promotion. DistroKid’s small staff, coupled with a largely automated backend, has enabled DistroKid to process nearly 20 million songs, while simultaneously providing fast, personal & friendly customer service to artists of every size.

