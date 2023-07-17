Burna Boy’s London Stadium Show Available to Stream on Apple Music

Burna Boy‘s recent concert at London Stadium will be streaming on Apple Music Live on Wednesday (July 19), Variety reports. The historic show occurred on June 3, when Burna Boy became the first African artist to headline a stadium concert in the U.K.

“I had an unforgettable experience performing at London Stadium,” Burna Boy said in a statement to the publication. “The energy from the crowd was unmatched, and I’m grateful to all my fans for their unwavering support.

“Being featured in Apple Music Live is an incredible opportunity to share this historic moment with my fans worldwide,” Burna Boy continued. “I’m excited for everyone to witness the magic we created that night. Special thanks to Apple Music for capturing and showcasing the performance.”

In addition to Burna Boy, rappers Stormzy, J Hus, and Dave all performed at the show. Jamaican singer Popcaan also was on hand for the historic concert.

This is not the first time in recent memory that Burna Boy has made history. The singer became the first Nigerian artist to sell out New York’s Citi Field Stadium during his July 8 concert. Last year, Burna Boy sold out Madison Square Garden and was also the first Nigerian artist to do so. Burna Boy is also the most-streamed Nigerian artist ever.

During an interview with NPR late last year, Burna Boy reflected on his impact as a Nigerian artist. He was asked whether it feels like a burden representing something greater for his fans. “I mean, yes, sometimes it can feel like that,” he told the publication. “But when I think about it deeply, it’s something I thank God for, you know? Something I’m happy about and I thank God for, because that’s really the essence of who I am.

“That’s who I started doing this for in the first place,” Burna Boy continued. “So I feel a sense of the mission being accomplished. And I always wanted to be, like — everyone that heard my music or came to my shows or anything to resonate with what they see and hear. I wanted to feel like they see and hear their own selves, their own souls. I just want them to see that it’s not me doing it … It’s them. It’s something that belongs to them.”

Burna Boy’s June 3 show at London Stadium will be available to stream on Apple Music and Apple TV+ starting Wednesday, July 19 at 12 p.m. PT. The sold-out show can also be viewed on TikTok, courtesy of Burna Boy himself.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)