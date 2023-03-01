Drake, Usher, Burna Boy to Play J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival

Drake and Usher have been tapped to headline J. Cole’s third Dreamville Festival next month. The event, named after the rapper’s label, will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 1 and 2 at Dorothea Dix Park.

Videos by American Songwriter

Cole and Drake will perform together on the event’s second night, while Usher will take on the festival’s opening night alone.

Elsewhere on the line-up are Lil Durk, GloRilla, City Girls, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, Summer Walker, J.I.D, Mario, Burna Boy, Sean Paul, and Waka Flocka Flame.

A number of artists on Cole’s label will also perform including Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Omen, and Lute. See the full lineup below.

“With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, Dreamville Festival will once again offer fans from across the globe a weekend celebration curated by J. Cole himself and featuring a variety of local vendors, food trucks, artisans, and community organizations from the greater Triangle area,” Dreamville organizers released a statement about the event.

The festival started back in 2018. Since then it has become one of the largest annual events in North Carolina. Last year’s fest saw the likes of Lil Baby, T-Pain, Wizkid and Rico Nasty take the stage alongside Cole.

Pre-sale tickets are available – in low quantities – now. Find more ticket information, HERE.

In other Cole news, the rapper released a one-off track titled “Procrastination (Broke)” last month while Dreamville has been tapped to produce the soundtrack for Creed III.

DREAMVILLE FEST 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 APRIL 1st – APRIL 2nd 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 SEE YOU THERE pic.twitter.com/8unL5tZ6EF — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 28, 2023

Dreamville Fest 2023 Line-up

Saturday, April 1

USHER

Lil Durk

Ari Lennox

City Girls

Sean Paul

EARTHGANG

Jessie Reyez

Key Glock

SiR

Lute

Omen

Marqus Clae

Victony

Sunday, April 2

J. Cole + Drake

Burna Boy

Summer Walker

J.I.D

GloRilla

Bas

Waka Flocka Flame

Mario

Ayra Starr

Baby Tate

Cozz

Jordan Ward

Reuben Vincent



(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)