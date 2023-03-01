Drake, Usher, Burna Boy to Play J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival

Drake and Usher have been tapped to headline J. Cole’s third Dreamville Festival next month. The event, named after the rapper’s label, will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 1 and 2 at Dorothea Dix Park.
Cole and Drake will perform together on the event’s second night, while Usher will take on the festival’s opening night alone.
Elsewhere on the line-up are Lil Durk, GloRilla, City Girls, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, Summer Walker, J.I.D, Mario, Burna Boy, Sean Paul, and Waka Flocka Flame.
A number of artists on Cole’s label will also perform including Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Omen, and Lute. See the full lineup below.
“With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, Dreamville Festival will once again offer fans from across the globe a weekend celebration curated by J. Cole himself and featuring a variety of local vendors, food trucks, artisans, and community organizations from the greater Triangle area,” Dreamville organizers released a statement about the event.
The festival started back in 2018. Since then it has become one of the largest annual events in North Carolina. Last year’s fest saw the likes of Lil Baby, T-Pain, Wizkid and Rico Nasty take the stage alongside Cole.
Pre-sale tickets are available – in low quantities – now. Find more ticket information, HERE.
In other Cole news, the rapper released a one-off track titled “Procrastination (Broke)” last month while Dreamville has been tapped to produce the soundtrack for Creed III.
Dreamville Fest 2023 Line-up
Saturday, April 1
USHER
Lil Durk
Ari Lennox
City Girls
Sean Paul
EARTHGANG
Jessie Reyez
Key Glock
SiR
Lute
Omen
Marqus Clae
Victony
Sunday, April 2
J. Cole + Drake
Burna Boy
Summer Walker
J.I.D
GloRilla
Bas
Waka Flocka Flame
Mario
Ayra Starr
Baby Tate
Cozz
Jordan Ward
Reuben Vincent
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)