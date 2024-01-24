Luke Combs Shares Exciting News About the 66th Annual Grammy Awards

2024 marks 10 years since Luke Combs released his first EP, The Way She Rides. In the time that followed, the country singer went on to share his debut album, This One’s for You, in 2017. He also received numerous Grammy Award nominations and even won the Entertainer of the Year award. With the star looking to take home a Grammy for his cover of “Fast Car”, it seems that instead of sitting in the audience, Combs will also perform at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Besides celebrating singers and their contributions to music over the last year, the Grammys revealed the list of artists who will perform during the ceremony on CBS. Performing alongside Combs will be other stars like Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa.

Celebrating the massive honor, Combs shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Excited to announce I’ll be performing on the 66th #GRAMMYs Sunday, February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS. Y’all tune in!”

Excited to announce I’ll be performing on the 66th #GRAMMYs Sunday, February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS. Y’all tune in! pic.twitter.com/A1LxPZlIZM — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) January 22, 2024

Luke Combs Recalls Falling In Love With “Fast Car”

With fans congratulating Combs on the invitation to perform, the singer discussed his cover of “Fast Car.” Originally performed by Tracy Chapman in 1988, Combs admitted to being a fan of Chapman since he was 5. He told People, “When I was 5 years old, my dad and I would be in his truck, and he would always play music for me. He had a Tracy Chapman cassette tape, and ‘Fast Car’ is one of the first songs I remember. I’ve always been a huge fan of it and think of my dad and our time together when I hear it.”

Other than holding the song close, Combs showered Chapman will love as he considered “Fast Car” to be one of the greatest songs ever. “I always thought it was one of the best songs of all time, so I guess I shouldn’t be too surprised. but there’s nothing like Tracy’s version, so I thought it would just be a nice complement to the original but never really expected mine to take off quite the way it did.”

As for Chapman, she shared her surprise over the cover, admitting it was “truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)