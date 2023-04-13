How to Stream Coachella 2023 Performances

Coachella 2023 kicks off on Thursday (April 14) with performances from Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, and more. This year, festival organizers have given fans who aren’t able to make it out to the desert unprecedented access to the biggest performances. Each stage will be live-streamed in full on their Youtube channel for both weekends of the fest.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Learn how to live stream the event, below.

[RELATED: Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup]

How to Livestream Coachella 2023

Streaming Coachella is as easy as visiting the festival’s Youtube Channel. The Livestream will begin on April 14 at 7 pm ET. Every stage will have a dedicated feed so that long-distance fans won’t miss a second of the action. The weekend one stream will conclude on April 16 and the coverage will pick back up for weekend two on April 21-23.

One benefit of not actually being at the fest is the ability to revisit the performances from the comfort of your home. Each day of Coachella will be replayed prior to the festival picking back up at 7 pm ET. Highlights from each day will also be uploaded to their Youtube channel.

Who is Playing and at What Time (ET)?

The “big font” performances for April 14 include Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Metro Boomin’ and Burna Boy. Bad Bunny – the first Latin artist to headline Coachella – will go on at 2:25 ET on the main stage. Elsewhere on the main stage for night one are Gorlliaz (at 10:35 pm) and Burna Boy (at 9:05 pm).

Headlining Saturday, April 15 is K-Pop sensations BLACKPINK alongside Calvin Harris, Labrinth, and Rosalía. Rosalía will take the main stage at 9 pm, followed by Black Pink at 11 pm and Calvin Harris at 1:35 for a special DJ performance.

Rounding out weekend one on Sunday, April 16 on the main stage is Frank Ocean at 12:05, Björk at 9:25, and Kali Uchis at 8:00 pm. Find the full run of performances and their time slots, below.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)