Shovels & Rope Premieres “Mississippi Nuthin'” From Forthcoming ‘By Blood’

On July 22, American Songwriter exclusively premieres “Mississippi Nuthin’,” the new single from Charleston, South Carolina-based country rock duo Shovels & Rope, which is taken from the deluxe edition of their upcoming album By Blood, which is set for release on August 21 via Dulatone. (The original version of By Blood was released was last year.)

This version of “Mississippi Nuthin’” is actually a new acoustic-based arrangement of the original album track version. As the band says in a statement, they did this reworked one “In case you missed it the first time! The album version is kind of a banger and this is the stripped down take.”

The band explain that the track’s meaning is “The raw ranting of a former high school hero who’s underling has passed him by in adulthood. He’s feeling his feelings and assuring you that he’s on the brink of something big.”

By Blood is the seventh album release from Shovels & Rope (married couple and multi-instrumentalists Cary Ann Hearst & Michael Trent). The pair began performing together in 2008, and released their self-titled debut album that same year.