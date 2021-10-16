CAIN: The Country/Christian Trio Still Rising on the Charts

“Truthfully, I feel like we did everything we could to not pursue music as a career in the sense of it just didn’t seem realistic,” Logan Cain tells American Songwriter.

Despite initially pursuing different careers, all three Cain siblings eventually found themselves wanting to make music their profession—together. Madison Cain Johnson, Taylor Cain Matz, and Logan Cain then formed the Christian country group CAIN and their status on the music scene has been rapidly rising ever since.

Helping along the way is their obvious rapport—being siblings, the three aren’t afraid to call it as they see it. “We sing things in a similar way, [and] we all write things in a similar way. This helps a ton because I can get on the brainwave of what they’re trying to say or how they’d like to say it much more quickly versus someone else,” Logan reveals.

CAIN released its debut album, Rise Up, this year and found immense success with their breakout hits “Rise Up (Lazarus)” and “Yes He Can.” Described as a “little miracle” by Taylor, “Rise Up (Lazarus)” was written with the help of acclaimed songwriters Ethan Hulse and Nick Schwarz. The trio was also recently nominated for New Artist of the Year at the GMA Dove Awards on October 19.

Not stopping there, however, CAIN is set to release a Christmas EP later this month aptly titled Wonderful. “We are so proud,” Madison says. “This is our first time taking the producer role.”

Wonderful Album Art courtesy of Merge PR

“I would say the project itself was sparked from the song ‘Wonderful,’” Taylor chimes in. “It wasn’t even supposed to be on the project, and now that is the title of the EP. I feel like everything related to CAIN is going to be wonderful this year.”

Other songs on the six-track EP include a track featuring Grammy-winning artist Mac Powell, and another track titled “Baby Please Come Home” that underlines the struggle of long-distance love (especially for touring musicians).

“Sometimes I feel like gets a bad rap, especially when it’s like the week after Christmas,” Logan concludes, “[but] this feels like a collection of Christmas music that is kind of evergreen.”

Photo Credit: Matthew Berinato