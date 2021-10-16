Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Raps

Actor, former professional wrestler, and rumored presidential candidate, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, hopped on a new track from San Francisco rapper, Tech N9ne, and spit his first-ever rap verse.

The occasion came on the new song, “Face Off,” from Tech N9ne’s latest album, ASIN9NE, which he released this month.

Watch the video below.

Later, The Rock notified his 15-plus-million fans on Twitter that the song had hit the top of the charts, saying, “Big week! Our song #FACEOFF became the #1 RAP SONG IN THE COUNTRY & #1 VIDEO ON @YouTube! We love and appreciate you guys supporting our music makin’ this happen!!”

Looking as muscular as ever, The Rock, in “one take,” jumps in the final chorus, rhyming:



Rumble, they gon’ take your face off

They gon’ rumble, they gon’ take your face off

They gon’ rumble, they gon’ take yo’ face off

They gon’ rumble, they gon’ take yo’ face off

Then Johnson gets his own verse, the final one, of course. The Rock is a closer, after all.



It’s about drive, it’s about power, we stay hungry, we devour

Put in the work, put in the hours and take what’s ours

Black and Samoan in my veins, my culture bangin’ with Strange

I change the game so what’s my motherfuckin’ name? (Rock)

What they gonna get though?

Desecration, defamation, if you wanna bring it to the masses

Face to face now we escalatin’ when I have to put boots to asses

Mean on ya like a dream when I’m rumblin’

You’re gonna scream, “Mama”

So bring drama to the king Brahma (Then what?)

Comin’ at ya’ with extreme mana (Ahoo, ahoo, ahoo)

Finally, The Rock gives his talking outro:



Thank you brother Tech N9ne

Thank you Termana

One take, that’s a wrap

Face-off

While this was his first rap verse, The Rock has several songs under his belt, including this gem, “You’re Welcome,” from the 2016 Disney movie, Moana. Always charismatic, The Rock can actually do no wrong.

Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images