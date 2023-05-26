Danzig Announces 2023 Tour Celebrating 35th Anniversary of Debut Album

It’s been 35 years since the heavy metal band Danzig released their self-titled album in 1988. Danzig plans to hit the road this summer, to celebrate the record that changed the trajectory of their career.

The musicians turned to social media Thursday evening (May 25) to announce the news.

“DANZIG announces a string of 35th Anniversary Live Dates performing the 1st Classic Album in it’s entirety,” read the statement on Facebook. “These will be the Only DANZIG Shows for the foreseeable future so do not miss this opportunity to see these rare DANZIG Performances.”

Polish band Behemoth and Twin Temple & Midnight will serve as direct support on the run. The trek will begin in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 25 and wrap in late September in Chicago, Illinois, at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

The band, composed of Glenn Danzig, Johnny Kelly, Steve Zing, and Tommy Victor, is expected to hit massive markets including Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; and Cleveland, Ohio. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 31, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. The general sale will be open on Friday, June 2.

Danzig formed the band in 1987. After exploring the East Coast rock scene, the group became prominent musicians for their electrifying sound and grunge-like lyrics. Their 1988 track “Mother” propelled the group to stardom. The ensemble has released 12 studio albums.

Their debut album includes a handful of their biggest hits, such as “Am I Demon,” “Twist of Cain,” “Not of The World,” and “Soul On Fire.” Following the release, Danzig embarked on a world tour supporting the collection from 1988 to 1989. After their headlining run, they opened for Metallica on their And Justice for All Tour and Slayer. To date, Danzig is the band’s best-selling album.

Danzig 2023 Tour Dates:

Aug. 25 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The Theatre At Virgin Hotels

Aug. 26 – Norco, California – Silver Lakes Park

Aug. 27 – Mesa, Arizona – Mesa Amphitheatre

Sep. 1 – Irving, Texas – Pavillion At Toyota Music Factory

Sep. 2 – San Antonio, Texas – Boeing Center At Tech Port

Sep. 3 – Houston, Texas – White Oak Music Hall

Sep. 6 – Atlanta, Georgia – Roxy Theatre

Sep. 8 – Alton, Virginia – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sep. 9 – Atlantic City, New Jersey – Ovation Hall

Sep. 11 – Boston, Massachusetts – MGM Music Hall At Fenway

Sep. 13 – Cleveland, Ohio – Masonic Temple

Sep. 14 – Detroit, Michigan – Masonic Temple Theatre

Sep. 16 – Newport, Kentucky – Megacorp Pavillion

Sep. 17 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic for Heidi Robinson)