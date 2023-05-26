Taylor Swift Obliges Fans with “Hits Different” Release to Streaming Services

The song “Hits Different” is featured on the Target-exclusive CD edition of Taylor Swift’s Midnights. The problem? It was only available on the CD, leaving Swifities to make the trek out to their car every time they wanted to hear the breakup anthem.

Videos by American Songwriter

Swift, ever aiming to appease her fans, has now added the track to streaming services via a new version of Midnights, which she has dubbed the Til Dawn Edition.

Oh, my, love is a lie / Shit my friends say to get me by / It hits different / It hits different this time / Catastrophic blues / Movin’ on was always easy for me to do / It hits different / It hits different ’cause it’s you, she sings in the chorus.

Her fans were indeed appeased, taking to Twitter in droves to thank Swift for the surprise release.

“i can’t believe i’m finally listening to hits different on spotify i will stream it more than anything it’s just so perfect,” @celestialswiftt wrote on social media.

Another user, @midnightstrack2, summed up the feeling of jamming to “Hits Different” quite succinctly with a series of colorful reaction photos. See below.

OH MY LOVE IS A LIE SHIT MY FRIENDS SAY TO GET ME BUY IT *HITS DIFFERENT* IT *HITS DIFFERENT* THIS TIME CATASTROPHIC BLUES MOVING ON WAS ALWAYS EASY FOR ME TO DO IT *HITS DIFFERENT* IT *HITS DIFFERENT* COZ ITS YOU pic.twitter.com/1Dk9spFKQD — Ron 5/12 Eras (@midnightstrack2) May 26, 2023

“Hits Different” was one of a few new songs Swift released on Midnights (Til Dawn Edition). Elsewhere on the record was a remix of “Karma,” which featured a verse from Ice Spice, and a revamped version of her song with Lana Del Rey, “Snow On The Beach.”

The original version of “Snow On The Beach” prompted an onslaught of backlash from fans who thought the song could use more of Del Rey’s vocals.

“You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach,” Swift wrote while announcing the Til Dawn Edition. “Love u Lana.”

Check out “Hits Different” below.

(Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )