Cardi B Reacts to Criticism Over Placement on Greatest Hip Hop Albums List – “I Aint Motherf–ing Ask For It”

Rap fans had a lot to say after Cardi B ranked at No. 16 on Rolling Stone’s “200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time” ranking.

The reaction was overwhelmingly negative, with many users asking how Cardi’s blockbuster debut, Invasion of Privacy, ranked higher than classic albums like N.W.A’s Straight Outta Compton, Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, and Nas’ Illmatic.

While the criticism railed on, Cardi kept things uncharacteristically quiet, opting to not respond to the backlash – until now. The “WAP” rapper finally offered up her thoughts on the matter while joining Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast.

When asked about the list she quipped, “Bitch, I ain’t motherfucking ask for it!”

She continued, “I understand that people feel a certain type of way, but don’t try to disrespect me, or my work, or my album. Y’all don’t gotta disrespect my shit.”

Cardi’s debut album—her only full-length LP to date—debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and included several No.1 singles like “Bodak Yellow” and the Latin-flavoured “I Like It.” While discussing her high rank on the list she insisted that the album is “definitely a classic” and that “the numbers are great.”

She then noted, “it’s not even about the numbers. I’ve been all around the world and people singing fucking word for word.”

Later in the conversation, Cardi did concede that Invasion of Privacy being placed above albums from The Notorious B.I.G and Nas was grounds for criticism. “Rolling Stone, you tried to set me up! You got my ass dragged on a fucking Tuesday for no reason,” she joked.

She then posted a clip from the podcast to Twitter for her fans to see with the caption, “What y’all think?”

