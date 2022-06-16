Cardi B Weighs in on the Lizzo “Grrrls” Drama—“I Would [Have] Said SMD”

Following Lizzo’s recent controversy, stemming from her use of the word “spaz” in a song, Cardi B is now touching on the topic after being dragged into the conversation by one Twitter user, who said the “slim and light-skinned” rapper gets away with using offensive language in her songs all the time.

In a since-deleted tweet, user @FeministaJones wrote, “Cardi is slim and light-skinned. She will often ‘get away’ with more than other women, especially those who look like Lizzo, will. That’s the world we live in. People may get mad but I don’t care lol Colorism and fatphobia shape SO MANY reactions and extensions of ‘grace.’”

The “I Like It” rapper was quick to shut down the comment penning a tweet of her own saying “people have called me out for plenty of shit.

“Ya will do mental gymnastics to include me in anything that people are getting dragged for …People have called me out for plenty of shit. Yall do it every week SOMETHINGS I apologize for & some things I will tell y’all TO SUCK DICK & personally If I was Lizzo I would of said SMD.”

Earlier this week, Lizzo apologized and said that she would be releasing a new version of her newest track “Grrrls” that would omit the lyric that featured the derogatory word.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘GRRRLS,’” she wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).”

She continued, “I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is a result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist, I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images