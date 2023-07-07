Carly Pearce Set to Return $75,000 Payment from City After Canceled Show

Following the last-minute cancellation of her show due to inclement weather, Carly Pearce is setting the record straight. Pearce’s team emphasizes that not only did she cancel the show due to inclement weather, but she also returned the advance fee she had received.

Originally scheduled as a free concert on Saturday, July 1st, as part of the city’s “Jammin’ in Jeff” series, the decision to cancel was made at 6 pm, just an hour before Pearce was set to take the stage at 7 pm. Jeffersonville is situated across the river from Louisville, Kentucky.

The weather forecast had indicated a possibility of adverse conditions around 10 pm, and indeed, inclement weather arrived later in the evening. The concert venue, the Jeffersonville Riverfront stage, is located on a barge in the river, raising concerns about lightning risks. These weather circumstances also reportedly affected the road crew’s ability to set up the stage earlier in the day.

Local officials report having presented multiple alternative options to allow the concert to proceed, including an earlier start time to accommodate performing and packing up before the arrival of the storms. However, Pearce’s team chose to cancel and declined any alternative arrangements. When asked to return the performance fee, Pearce’s team allegedly had referred to a contract provision that allows the snger to retain the fee in the event of a cancellation due to an “act of God,” as stated by city officials.

The City of Jeffersonville’s Facebook page went on to release a statement, saying, “Carly Pearce has just informed city officials that she has canceled her performance at tonight’s Jeff Goes Country due to her concerns of severe weather potentially developing later this evening,” a statement on The City of Jeffersonville’s Facebook page read. ”Unfortunately, Carly Pearce refused the city’s request for her to take the stage early as way to avoid any threat of severe weather and more importantly, so the show could safely happen. The city is disappointed in Carly Pearce’s decision.”

But, Pearce’s team fought back and clarified that Pearce’s fans were their primary concern, and “after a complete review of the situation, the decision to cancel the show was made, primarily to not put any fans in harms way.”

They continued, “With lightning and heavy rain taking place throughout the day of the show, local law enforcement warned of the strong possibility of incoming inclement weather continuing into the evening.” The statement also noted that the singer was returning her $75,000 advance payment for the concert.

”Additionally, the advance deposit paid to Carly is in the process of being returned,” Pearce’s team went on to ad. ”This show was hosted by iHeartRadio’s WAMZ-FM/Louisville and Carly was very excited to perform. She truly wishes she could have performed as planned had the weather conditions been safe for her fans, band and crew.”

Mayor Mike Moore of Jeffersonville extended his best wishes to Pearce and expressed his appreciation for her decision to refund the $75,000.

(Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

