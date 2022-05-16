Carrie Underwood Announces Her Return to the Road With a Denim & Rhinestones Arena Tour

Hot off her triumphant return at this year’s Stagecoach Festival, accompanied by Axl Rose, Carrie Underwood is set to get back on the road with her new Denim and Rhinestones arena tour. In celebration of the forthcoming album of the same name, the tour will put shiny new spins on classic Underwood hits.

Joining the country icon on her tour is rising star, Jimmie Allen. The Deleware native launched his career with two consecutive No. 1 hits taken from his 2018 debut. Allen received his first Grammy nomination at this year’s ceremony for Best New Artist.

The dates will run from October of this year until March of 2023, kicking off on October 15 in Greenville, SC. Elsewhere on the tour are stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Underwood took to Instagram this morning to announce the tour with a studded denim jacket showcasing the tour stops.

“I am so excited to announce that I will officially be hitting the road for THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR! Tickets go on sale this Friday and you can get all the info at carrieunderwoodofficial.com. LET’S GOO! 💜💎#DenimAndRhinestones,” she wrote.

Watch the video below.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again,” Underwood shared via a release. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 20 at 10 am local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. The VIP experience includes meet & greets, custom merchandise and much more. Find more ticket information on Underwood’s website, here.

Since the start of her career, Underwood has put a special onus on supporting worthwhile charities and organizations. She continues that tradition with her forthcoming tour by donating $1 from each ticket sold to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The organization has been dedicated to helping injured veterans since 9/11 by providing mortgage-free homes.

Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones album will be shared on June 10. The LP is her latest collaboration with producer David Garcia, who also worked on her 2018 critically acclaimed album, Cry Pretty. The lead single from the forthcoming record, “Ghost Story” is currently climbing the charts and has garnered a whopping 30 million streams.

2022 DATES

October 15 @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC

October 17 @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

October 18 @ Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI

October 20 @ Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

October 22 @ Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL

October 23 @ Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

October 25 @ Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

October 27 @ Alerus Center in Grand Forks, ND

October 31 @ BOK Center in Tulsa, OK

November 2 @ Moody Center in Austin, TX

November 3 @ Toyota Center in Houston, TX

November 5 @ Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA

November 7 @ Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

November 12 @ Tax Slayer Center in Moline, IL

November 13 @ T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO

November 15 @ Ball Arena in Denver, CO

November 17 @ Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT

November 19 @ Chase Center in San Fransico, CA

2023 DATES

February 2 @ FTX Arena in Miami, FL

February 4 @ Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

February 6 @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL

February 7 @ State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

February 8 @ Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

February 10 @ Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA

February 11 @ Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT

February 14 @ Charleston Coliseum in Charleston WV

February 15 @ Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

February 17 @ TD Garden in Boston, MA

February 18 @ Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

February 21 @ Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

February 22 @ Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

February 24 @ John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA

February 25 @ PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburg, PA

February 26 @ Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, MI

March 1 @ Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

March 2 @ Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH

March 4 @ Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

March 8 @ American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

March 11 @ Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ

March 13 @ Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

March 14 @ Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA

March 16 @ MODA Center in Portland, OR

March 17 @ Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)



