George Strait Adds December 2022 Strait to Vegas Dates

George Strait has announced his return to Nevada for his recurring “Strait to Vegas” series, gracing the T-Mobile Arena stage for the 35th and 36th time.

His residency in Vegas began in 2016 and has amassed 15 weekends of concerts since. His latest dates in the series are scheduled for Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3 of this year. Joining the King of Country across the two dates is singer-songwriter, Caitlyn Smith.

Tickets for the series will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 27 at 10 am PT.

In other Strait tour news, the iconic country star will headline a night in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium along with a host of genre heavyweights including Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, and Parker McCollum. The tickets that are still available can be found, HERE.

Strait will make a homecoming this fall with a two-night stand in Texas at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena. Tenille Townes will act as the special guest for both the November 18 and November 19 dates. The two shows sold out within hours of going on sale, showcasing Strait’s lasting impact on his home state.

Strait has already had a few buzzworthy live appearances this year. Last month, he shared the stage with Willie Nelson for a co-headlining bill in Austin. Together they sang a rousing rendition of their duet “Sing One With Willie,” featured on Strait’s 2019 album, Honky Tonk Time Machine. In the song, Strait laments that he ain’t never got to sing one with Willie. Watch the full performance video below.

