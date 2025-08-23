Carrie Underwood Bonded With Her 10-Year-Old Son Over This Iconic Rock Band: “I’ve Been a Fan Since High School”

Carrie Underwood made her mark as a country singer, first appearing on screens with her American Idol audition of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” However, season 4’s sweetheart (and eventual champion) would eventually reveal a dark side. In a 2023 interview with Howard Stern, Underwood recalled listening to Ozzy Osbourne as a teenager (to her mother’s dismay.) Indeed, the “Before He Cheats” singer is now passing her musical tastes down to her 10-year-old son, Isaiah Fisher.

Videos by American Songwriter

Carrie Underwood Introduces Her Son to Linkin Park

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carrie Underwood shared a series of clips from Linkin Park’s Thursday (Aug. 21) stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Her date? Isaiah, the older of her two sons with former professional hockey player Mike Fisher.

In one slide, the 16-time ACM Award winner revealed that the “Numb” rockers gained a new fan. “I’ve been a fan since high school and now Isaiah is a huge fan!” she wrote. “We had a blast making some memories!”

Born in 1983, Underwood would have been 17 years old when Linkin Park released their much-lauded debut, Hybrid Theory. And truthfully, that’s the perfect age to blast “One Step Closer” and “In the End” in your bedroom, drowning out the protests of your parents.

[RELATED: Carrie Underwood Conquers Charts With First-Ever Rock No. 1 Thanks to an Unlikely Collaboration]

Previously sharing a stage with Axl Rose of Guns’ Roses, Underwood has long been a metalhead. Last year, she scored her first-ever No. 1 rock hit with the Papa Roach collaboration “Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark).” During a May 2023 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the eight-time Grammy Award winner shocked the world with a surprisingly raw cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s 1991 hit “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

New Linkin Park Singer Has Underwood’s Stamp of Approval

In 2017, Linkin Park fans’ hearts shattered everywhere when beloved frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide at age 41. Seven years later, the band named Dead Sara co-founder Emily Armstrong as his replacement. Fans had much to say about this decision, much of it negative. However, Carrie Underwood has made it clear she does not share those sentiments.

“@emilyarmstrong ‘s voice is sillick!” the country superstar wrote over a clip of Armstrong singing Linkin Park’s 2007 hit “Bleed It Out.”

Featured image by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images