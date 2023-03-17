Carrie Underwood Details Latest Single “Out Of That Truck”

With her latest single, Carrie Underwood is not vandalizing a man’s truck like in her 2005 hit “Before He Cheats,” she’s instead destroying it from the inside out with the memory of her.

But my memory’s stuck, so good luck / Tryna get me out of that truck, she sings in the biting chorus of “Out Of The Truck.” A song about how people leave their mark on spaces, the track seems poised to be Underwood’s next summer breakup tune. The country superstar recently sat down on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen to explain the inspiration behind the surprise release.

“It’s kind of like you just see fingerprints of people everywhere if it’s a familiar space,” the star told the radio show host. “So we kind of wanted to explore that in the song. And, if you’re spending a lot of time with somebody in a vehicle of some sort, especially if you do live out in the country … it definitely would be a space that, if you’re leaving your mark physically in that space, it would just make that person always think of you and your time together.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the duo talks about Underwood’s own set of wheels. She revealed that she still drives the Mustang she received for winning season four of American Idol.

“I have my blue Mustang,” she said, “and every once in a while something will happen where I’ll have my car getting serviced or whatever, and I’ll get to drive that car. And it always makes me want to drive it more, because it was such a pivotal point in my life, and that was the car that I was driving around when I first moved to Tennessee.”

After a dose of nostalgia, Underwood also touched on her Las Vegas residency. “In Vegas, I think one of the coolest things is that everybody’s from everywhere,” she said. “Like everywhere in the world, people come to Vegas, and it’s such a cool thought to look out on the audience and think, how many states, how many countries, how many different places are people from, and we’re just all in this theater, having a blast together.”

She continued to detail her Sin City show, adding, “It looks great, it sounds great … I get to switch gears, and I enjoy that.”

Check out her new single “Out Of That Truck” below, and tune in to Today’s Country Radio on Friday (March 17) at 10 a.m. Eastern to listen to the interview in full.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images