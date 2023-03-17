Musicians have been known to sport some pretty standout accessories. They’ve popularized quirky sunglasses, single gloves, and the wallet chain, but there is one adornment that trumps them all. The mustache. Facial hair can be stylized in countless ways and some artists have had it down to a science to the point where the ‘stache was just as memorable as the song.

Could some secret formula to superstardom be hidden in facial hair? Meet some of music’s greatest mustaches, below, and decide for yourself.

1. Freddie Mercury

Probably sporting the most iconic ‘stache in rock and roll, Queen frontman Freddie Mercury was not only a musical icon, but he had facial hair to aspire to.

2. Frank Zappa

Avant-rock bandleader Frank Zappa had whiskers just as exquisite as his musical prowess. With a soul patch pairing, there are few mustaches in music more masterful.

3. David Crosby

David Crosby’s mustache was almost as legendary as his music. The full-bristled lip wear aged with him and became a trademark of sorts.

4. Little Richard

The mustachio’d rock king, Little Richard, may not have had the fullest whiskers, but his pencil thin ‘stache was the perfect accompaniment to his classics.

5. Roy Wood

No amount of face paint or colorful locks could distract from Roy Wood’s impressive facial hair. A member of the Move, Electric Light Orchestra, and Wizzard, Wood’s resume is nothing to scoff at, but wow at the holy grail of face foliage.

6. Lemmy Kilmister

Handlebars and mutton chops – name a better combo. Motörhead’s maestro Lemmy Kilmister had them both and rocked them both.

7. Duane Allman

There was another artist rocking the same combo before Kilmister, however. Allman Brothers Band founder and guitar virtuoso, Duane Allman, made the style something worthy of a rockstar.

8. Lionel Richie

For decades, Lionel Richie has brandished a pristine ‘stache. Just as manicured as the polished tenor, it almost seems inseparable from the legend at this point.

Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images