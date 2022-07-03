Carrie Underwood Joins Guns N’ Roses for “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” at London Show

On April 30, 2022, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose surprised guests at the Stagecoach Festival when he joined Carrie Underwood during her set to duet on GN’R hits “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.” Underwood returned the favor by joining Guns N’ Roses for the same two songs during the band’s concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 1.

Underwood stepped on stage toward the end of the Guns N’ Roses’ main set, joining frontman Rose to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and later returned during the band’s encore to sing “Paradise City.”

“Together again, but this time in London and with a few more friends,” said Underwood on Instagram. “Thanks Guns N’ Roses and your crew for welcoming me into your world like family. And thanks to all the fans who gave these legends the royal welcome that they deserve. I am but a fan who somehow managed to find her way on stage to have a moment of magic with her heroes. How did I get so lucky?”

The singer has incorporated GN’R songs into some of her past set lists and has always been open about being a fan of the band, even remembering her first meeting with Rose during a 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s hard to meet your heroes because I do consider him someone who taught me how to sing,” said Underwood, “but he was super cool and great and nice and we talked. We’re best friends.”

Guns N’ Roses are in the middle of a U.K. and European tour, which will run through mid-July with additional dates in South America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand later in the year. The band released the EP Hard Skool in February, and are working on a new album together, their first full-length release together since Rose reformed with original members guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, and a follow-up to the 2008 release of Chinese Democracy.

In October, Underwood will kick off her The Denim & Rhinestones tour in support of her latest album of the same name.

Photo: Allen J. Schaben