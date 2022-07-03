Kelly Clarkson Covers Janet Jackson, Alanis Morissette and Silk Sonic in Latest ‘Kellyokes’

Kelly Clarkson has covered hundreds of songs for her popular “Kellyoke” segment during her beloved daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

And this past week, Clarkson uncovered a rendition of the song “Escapade” by Janet Jackson. Offering her brilliant voice to the pop hit, Clarkson and her band, Y’all, took the 1990 track to a riveting level. Check it out below.

To follow that up, Clarkson then performed a rendition of the classic Alanis Morissette song, “Ironic.” It wasn’t like rain on your wedding day as Clarkson sang the popular 90s hit. In fact, it was like sunshine on a wedding day—it was that delightful. It was both good advice and advice we took. Check out the emotive rendition below.

Clarkson rounded out the week with a performance of the super-smooth song, “Leave The Door Open,” by the other-worldly duo known as Silk Sonic. The song could be put on your morning toast, it’s that buttery. Clarkson did a wonderful job taking on the difficult song, which you can check out below.

Also during the week, Clarkson brought on a few musical guests to her popular talk show, including The Jonas Brothers and Avril Lavigne.

The Jonas Bros invited the booming singer to join them on their upcoming Las Vegas residency while, speaking with Lavigne, Clarkson talked about how Lavigne is an inspiration to younger female pop stars like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Check out those interviews below.

Kelly Clarkson (Photo: Art Streiber/NBC