Carrie Underwood Takes Home Top Award; Performs with NeedtoBreathe at CMT Awards

The CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night (June 9) saw country music fans from around the globe vote for their favorite artists, songs and music videos—this year, fans felt like making history.

The top award of the night was Video of the Year, which went to Carrie Underwood and John Legend for their collaboration, “Hallelujah,” from Underwood’s 2020 holiday album, My Gift. The win extends Underwood’s reign as the most decorated artist in CMT history and marks the first time that soul and R&B icon, Legend, can scratch “Win country music award” off his bucket list.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH!” Legend said via a Tweet Wednesday night.

THANK YOU SO MUCH! My first @CMT! Thank you @carrieunderwood, our director Randee St Nicholas and all of you who loved it and voted! https://t.co/XoY3oKOIe0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 10, 2021

For her part, Underwood was one of the brightest stars of the night. Accepting the Video of the Year award, she thanked Legend for sending her the song and “agreeing to sing on it.” She then concluded by letting a bit of her true excitement show: “Thank you fans!” she exclaimed before walking off stage.

Earlier in the evening, Underwood got some time in the spotlight for another duet she’s done recently: “I Wanna Remember,” with NEEDTOBREATHE. Playing the song live, Underwood’s powerhouse vocals blended with Bear Rinehart’s warm rasp effortlessly, delivering a goosebump-inducing performance.

With 23 wins under her belt, Underwood has established her place in the annals of country music legends. Whether she’s singing with friends like NEEDTOBREATHE or genre-hopping juggernauts like Legend, her vision, her talent and her exceptional presence continue to touch the hearts of millions.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT