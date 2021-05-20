NEEDTOBREATHE Teams Up With Carrie Underwood For Anthemic “I Wanna Remember”

Memory is a strange thing. Sometimes, it can really let you down—lost car keys, forgotten appointments, that awkward moment when you know you’ve met that guy before, but you just can’t recall his name… it can be incredibly frustrating. But other times, a moment is so special that you hold onto it for as long as you live. These moments might be few and far between, but when they come along, they can change your life.

And that’s exactly what NEEDTOBREATHE was ruminating on when they wrote their new single “I Wanna Remember” featuring Carrie Underwood. Out on May 20, the single comes ahead of the band’s forthcoming album, Into The Mystery (due out on July 30 via Elektra Records).

“‘I Wanna Remember’ is a nostalgic track and takes you back to the moments you never want to forget,” NEEDTOBREATHE shared in a press statement. “We all came from small towns, and those roots have cemented into the fabric of the band and our music. We felt like Carrie’s small town roots and humble beginnings were the perfect addition to this song. As soon as we got into the studio, we felt a connection with her as if she was a long time member of the band. Having someone with her talent and spirit sing on the song is an absolute honor for us.”

And while this isn’t the first time NEEDTOBREATHE’s frontman, Bear Rinehart, has worked with Underwood—they collaborated on the latter’s gospel tune, “Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus”—the two country stars’ voices coming together on “I Wanna Remember” is an instant recipe for goosebumps.

“I have been a huge fan of NEEDTOBREATHE forever and I was so honored when the stars aligned and Bear agreed to lend his incredible vocals to a song on my recent gospel album,” Underwood said for the press release. “Needless to say, I was thrilled when he and the band invited me to be a part of their new project. I love the song and have had the best time getting to know and sing with these amazingly talented guys.”

“I Wanna Remember” is the second single off Into The Mystery, preceded by the album’s title track. In addition to Underwood’s feature, the record is set to include guest performances from Jon Foreman of Switchfoot and Natalie Hemby of The Highwomen. NEEDTOBREATHE will also be hitting the road in September, embarking on a 38-city tour across the country.

NEEDTOBREATHE’s new single “I Wanna Remember” featuring Carrie Underwood is out now and available everywhere. Watch the music video and check out the band’s tour dates below:

NEEDTOBREATHE 2021 Tour Dates:

September 07, 2021 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

September 08, 2021 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

September 10, 2021 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 11, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT – Sandy City Amphitheater

September 13, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

September 14, 2021 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union OAT

September 16, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

September 17, 2021 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

September 18, 2021 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

September 19, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Amphitheater

September 21, 2021 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 23, 2021 – Fargo, ND – Bluestem Center for the Arts – Bluestem Amphitheater

September 24, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

September 25, 2021 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

September 26, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 28, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

September 30, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Radius

October 01, 2021 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

October 02, 2021 – Cleveland, OH – Nautica Pavilion

October 03, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA – Robert Morris University – UPMC Events Center

October 07, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

October 08, 2021 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

October 09, 2021 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

October 10, 2021 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

October 12, 2021 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theater

October 14, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 15, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

October 16, 2021 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17, 2021 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

October 19, 2021 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

October 21, 2021 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

October 22, 2021 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

October 23, 2021 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 24, 2021 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre

October 27, 2021 – Memphis, TN – Memphis Botanic Garden

October 28, 2021 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

October 29, 2021 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 30, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre