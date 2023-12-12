Carter Faith Talks 2023 Milestones and Holiday Traditions—“I Wouldn’t Change it for Anything”

Rising country singer Carter Faith has had quite the year. Her smoky, ethereal musicality grabbed the attention of the country music world. Faith released a host of songs this year—all of which furthered her unique sonic direction. “Man” flexed her ability to turn a phrase, “Cowboy Forever” made her a social media marvel, and “Wild” proved she could craft a hit.

She helped bring that music to the masses with her many live shows. “I performed live more this year than I ever have before,” Faith tells American Songwriter. Specifically, Faith marked her 10th Grand Ole Opry performance—a dream for any aspiring country artist.

We venture to guess that she has primed herself for her continued rise in 2024. To help round out her stellar 2023, we asked Faith about her favorite moments, how she grew as an artist, and her holiday traditions. Check out our conversation, below.

American Songwriter: What is one thing that has happened this year that was either a bucket list item or something that stood out as a highlight?

Carter Faith: I think my highlight of the year was my 10th Grand Ole Opry performance. The Opry archive team brought out some of Tammy Wynette’s items for me, like her jewelry and written song-lyrics. It was one of the most meaningful moments for me because Tammy Wynette is a hero of mine.

AS: How do you think you grew as a songwriter/artist this year?

Faith: I performed live more this year than I ever have before and I think I grew so deeply from each and every show I played. I got to open for and learn from some amazing acts, as well as meet the people who have been supporting my music. Traveling, playing these shows, and meeting fans has shown me so much perspective and filled me with so much gratitude, even though it can be extremely difficult at times, it is worth it.

AS: Favorite moment in a live show this year?

Faith: My favorite moment from a live show this year was actually my second to last show of the year. I opened for an amazing band 49 Winchester in my hometown in North Carolina and it was so special. My parents and best friends were there and people sang along to my songs, it was an insanely special night for me.

AS: Any big holiday traditions?

Faith: My family’s big holiday tradition is eating at our favorite Chinese restaurant and going to the movies on Christmas night, I wouldn’t change it for anything hahah.

AS: What’s one thing you want to accomplish next year?

Faith: Next year I really hope to play some headlining shows and to record more music because I wrote some of my favorite songs I have ever written this year…2024 I can’t wait to see what is in store.

Photo: Muriel Margaret / Sacks Co