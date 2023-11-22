4 Questions With Carter Faith About Her Powerful “Man” Music Video

This is a man’s world / But women hold it up, Carter Faith sings in her recent release, “Man.” Like much of Faith’s music, the lyricism in “Man” features a clever turn of phrase: Loving you made a man out of me. She sings about a relationship that molded her into the wo(man) she is today. She does the hard thing and leaves the toxicity, which her partner apparently didn’t have the strength to do.

I’ve paid the price for your cheatin’ lies / You begged me, “Baby, please” / You made leaving come so naturally, she sings in the chorus.

To accompany the song, Faith has shared a powerful new music video. The visual sees her hop on the back of a Harley and ride away from her troubles. It’s powerful and has just the kind of moxy a song like this requires.

American Songwriter chatted with Faith about the visual. Find the four questions we asked the rising country singer, below.

1. Can you talk a little bit about writing “Man?” I love the crux of the chorus: Loving you made a man out of me. Did you start with that concept or did it develop as you were writing it?

Carter Faith: Tofer Brown, Lori Mckenna, and I stumbled into writing this song because we all had a similar title to the hook in our heads. I remember the chorus just falling out so fast and being so excited about the song.

2. Do you have a favorite line in the song?

Faith: My favorite line in the song is in the bridge, I ain’t your baby and you ain’t that tough, it just says everything to me.

3. How did the video treatment come about?

Faith: My idea for the video came to me while I was sitting in a waffle house in Chattanooga and saw an all-female biker gang roll up, I immediately thought it was the most badass thing I had ever seen.

4. What do you hope fans get out of listening to this track?

Faith: I hope people feel empowered when they listen to this song, I hope it allows them to be a little pissed off and unapologetic for 3 short minutes.

Photo: Muriel Margaret / Sacks & Co.