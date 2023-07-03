Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez’s “We Don’t Talk Anymore” Hits 3 Billion Views on YouTube

Big news for Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez! The music video for “We Don’t Talk Anymore” has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing 3 billion views on YouTube. This accomplishment places it among the exclusive group of music videos that have reached such a significant number of views.

Videos by American Songwriter

The song, performed as a duet, served as the third radio single from Puth’s debut album, Nine Track Mind, released in 2016. The album itself peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart. Notably, in December 2018, just over two years after its release, the music video surpassed the 2 billion-view mark on YouTube.

Directed by Phil Pinto, the video follows Puth and an ex-partner lover as they navigate their lives separately in New York. Throughout the video, they separately attend parties and go on dates with friends, yet they find it impossible to forget each other. Despite the obvious emotions, they never gather the courage to reach out to one another, hence the song’s title.

RELATED: Charlie Puth Reunites with ‘Fast & Furious’ on New Song “Angel Pt. 2”

Other videos that have also surpassed 3 billion views include Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” Katy Perry’s “Roar,” and Puth’s “See You Again” featuring Wiz Khalifa which has over 5.9 billion views so far.

Puth has achieved an impressive feat with four of his songs reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Attention” which hit No. 5, and “We Don’t Talk Anymore” which hit No. 9. Additionally, he has earned three consecutive top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, establishing himself as quite a highly acclaimed singer-songwriter.

Gomez, on the other hand, has achieved remarkable success with nine top 10 hits on the Hot 100, including her notable chart-topper, “Lose You to Love Me,” released back in 2019. Her third solo studio album, Rare, made a significant impact by becoming the first album of the 2020s to reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2021, Gomez released her Spanish-language EP, Revelación, which garnered her a nomination for the Grammy Award in the category of Best Latin Pop Album.

(Photo Credit: Gabriela Hansen/Atlantic Records)