4 of the Best Michael Bublé Collaborations

Michael Bublé has done a fantastic job of producing ballads and easy-listening jazz tunes all on his own. In fact, he rarely ever collaborates with other artists for any holiday-related music. That being said, the “Home” hitmaker has collaborated with a few fellow musicians with excellent results. Let’s explore four times Michael Bublé nailed collaborations with other artists.

1. Foo Fighters

Now this is an unexpected collab! Michael Bublé’s collaboration with Foo Fighters was a bit of a surprise, but it ended up making perfect sense. Foo Fighters were performing live at Outside Lands Festival in 2023 and just wrapped up a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “March Of The Pigs”. Then, to the crowd’s surprise, they began playing the intro to “Haven’t Met You Yet”. Bublé came on stage and performed the song live with the band, and the crowd was both confused and enthralled. What a night!

2. Loren Allred

Loren Allred was one of many The Voice contestants who lost their seasons but ended up with successful careers anyway. She went on to produce music for The Greatest Showman musical and release chart-topping hits. It’s only natural that she would eventually collaborate on a song with Bublé. Their voices complement each other beautifully. Bublé himself has said that Allred has “the most beautiful voice and control.”

3. Jason Derulo

This is another collaboration that seemed a bit odd at first but ended up being perfect. It’s a surprisingly high-energy pop song, which Bublé is not really known for. The music video is a high-energy success as well, complete with impressive choreography.

4. Willie Nelson

Michael Bublé has been a low-key Willie Nelson fan for years. He’s even covered “You Were Always On My Mind” in the past. And back in 2022, Bublé collaborated with Willie Nelson for the classy jazz-soaked duet “Crazy”. Nelson’s iconic country drawl and Bublé’s smooth jazz vocals created a timeless rendition of this classic song.

