Chris Ballew Releases New Solo Album, ‘Primitive God’

Chris Ballew, the eclectic and prolific songwriter and performer, released his latest project on Friday (July 15), a new solo album called, Primitive God.

The artist, who rose to fame as a co-founder of the acclaimed rock band, Presidents of the United States of America, which is known for songs like “Peaches” and “Lump,” is also the mastermind behind the kids music project, Caspar Babypants.

Now, though, Ballew is entering a new chapter with his music, releasing the new solo effort—his third solo album to date. Fans can check out the new titular single from the LP below and pre-order the new album HERE.

In recent Ballew news, the artist appeared on stage in his hometown of Seattle with famed parody songwriter and performer “Weird Al” to perform a rendition of “Peaches.”

Ballew also recently talked with American Songwriter about both the origins of “Peaches” and of his 1990s acclaimed rock band’s name. Check out those offerings HERE and HERE.

Said Ballew about the origins of his band’s hit song, “So, the whole song started with me taking LSD and going to a girl’s house to tell her that I liked her while on LSD, which is a really great idea! [Laughs] Or, it seemed like a good idea at the time.”

Check out the new single and the album’s tracklist below.

Primitive God Tracklist

1. just untwist

2. primitive god

3. cold cold sheets

4. born blurry eyed

5. california frown

6. tenderest love

7. float ’till i fell

8. silly stupid constellation

9. monster bomb

10. sentimental animal

11. breathing in a vacuum

12. parasite by my side

13. venomous blue