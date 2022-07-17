T Bone Burnett Shares New Track “Mother Cross (We Think We Think)”

Grammy- and Oscar-Award-winner T Bone Burnett shared a new track on Friday (July 15), “Mother Cross (We Think We Think).”

The new release is the second installment of Burnett’s forthcoming LP release, The Invisible Light: Spells, which is part of his The Invisible Light Trilogy. The new LP is due out on August 5.

Burnett worked on the new music with Jay Bellerose and Keefus Ciancia. Fans can check out the new song below, along with the official tracklist of the forthcoming record. The Invisible Light: Spells is available to pre-order HERE.

Burnett released the first installment of his The Invisible Light Trilogy earlier in 2019, The Invisible Light: Acoustic Space.

“The Invisible Light is a fusion of trance, electronic, folk, tribal and global music,” according to a press statement about the new album. “At the heart of this trilogy is technology and how it has advanced significantly throughout the course of the last century, with radio, film, television and the internet serving as central parts of our lives. In acoustic space, people hear from every direction at once, the center is everywhere, and there is no border.”

Burnett, who is a producer, musician, and songwriter, has worked with a myriad of artists and musical projects, including studio work with Brandi Carlile, Bob Dylan, and Elvis Costello, as well as soundtrack work for the HBO series, True Detective, and the film, O Brother, Where Art Thou? Burnett won Album of the Year and Record of the Year Grammy Awards for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ project, Raising Sand.

Jay Bellerose is a percussionist best known for his live performance work. His drums and percussion credits include work with renowned artists such as Elton John, Leon Russell, Allen Toussaint, Ray LaMontagne, Gregg Allman, Regina Spektor, Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant, Bonnie Raitt, Joe Henry, and Loudon Wainwright III.

Artist, composer, producer, and musician Keefus Ciancia has worked with a range of artists, including Kimbra, Nikka Costa, Benji Hughes, and Cassandra Wilson. Together with Jade Vincent, he formed The Jade Vincent Experiment, an experimental film-noir band that led them to connect with T Bone Burnett after he heard their performance on KCRW. Ciancia and Burnett’s relationship blossomed, the two collaborating on several projects including HBO’s True Detective and The Coen Brothers’ The Ladykillers.

THE INVISIBLE LIGHT: SPELLS LP TRACKLIST

1. Realities.com

2. I’m Starting a New Life Today

3. Mother Cross (We Think We Think)

4. A Better Day

5. Casting A Spell

6. You May Leave But This Will Bring You Back

7. Mother Cross (We Think We Think) Reprise

8. Itopia Chant

9. A Better Dat (Reprise)