Chris Stapleton Created the Ultimate Heartbreak Anthem and This Performance Proves He’s the “Only One That Should Ever Sing It”

In country music, there have been more than a few classic heartbreak songs. George Jones released his heartbreak with “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” Keith Whitley added his name to the category with “Don’t Close Your Eyes.” And even the King of Country Music, George Strait, had a song about the sting of lost love with “Baby Blue.” While country music has a long history with heartbreak, Chris Stapleton proved the genre still knows how to deliver an emotional gut punch when releasing “Cold.”

When promoting his fourth studio album, Starting Over, Stapleton watched as the project soared to No. 1 on the US Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart. And featured on the album was the hit song “Cold.” More than a song about heartbreak, it brought Stapleton a Grammy Award for Best Country Song. And during those same Grammys, he graced the stage for a performance of “Cold.”

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As one fan noted, “Favorite song of his. And the only one that should ever sing it. Forever classic.” And after watching the performance for ourselves, it’s hard to disagree.

[RELATED: This Country Singer Doesn’t Think Chris Stapleton Has Enough Grammys, Actually]

The Singer Who Won Over Reba McEntire With A Cover Of “Cold”

Having performed the song at the Grammys and CMA Awards, Stapleton poured his heart and soul into the lyrics. And it’s easy to see as fellow artists could barely contain their emotions while watching the singer on stage. Fans felt the same way, commenting, “This song goes all the way through me.” Another person added, “I love this man’s voice.”

While it might be difficult to follow that performance, during season 28 of The Voice, contestant Aaron Nichols had nothing to lose when he hoped to win over Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, or Michael Bublé with a cover of “Cold.”

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The performance might not compare to Stapleton’s, but it won over the coaches as they each fought to add Nichols to their lineup. Although turning his chair, Bublé insisted, “I turned and I said, ‘I might not have a chance, but Reba McEntire’s going to win The Voice with this dude. At least I want to be able to say I had turned my chair and thrown my hat into the ring.’”

Bublé was right as Nichols joined Reba’s team. Making it through several rounds, the singer was eventually eliminated. But while he still pursues a music career, the aspiring artist added another memorable chapter to the legacy of “Cold.”

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)