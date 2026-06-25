Chris Stapleton Honors America With Unique July 4th Concert Deal That Is Pure 1776

Want to see Chris Stapleton in concert – who doesn’t? The singer has fashioned a “can’t fail” career in country music. With hits like “Starting Over,” “White Horse,” and “Broken Halos,” Stapleton has built one of the most successful careers in modern country music. Add that with selling out arenas and winning awards, it can cost hundreds to see him perform live. But thanks to freedom, July 4th, and Stapleton, the singer was celebrating America’s independence by offering fans tickets to his show for only $17.76.

For most, a ticket to a Stapleton concert will cost between $106 and $128. Depending on the type of ticket and amenities, that price can soar to more than $500 easily. And with the price of parking, merchandise, and drinks – a night out can cost several hundred dollars before Stapleton even takes the stage.

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But with July 4 such a special day in America, Stapleton wanted to celebrate it with fans during the America250 event in Los Angeles. Part of America’s Block Party, the event will be hosted by Queen Latifah and include the Smashing Pumpkins.

[RELATED: This Country Singer Doesn’t Think Chris Stapleton Has Enough Grammys, Actually]

Chris Stapleton Makes Concert Free For Veterans

Taking place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 4th, the celebration will offer more than unbelievable ticket prices. Wanting to highlight the men and women who constantly put their lives on the line, 5,000 tickets were set aside for first responders, veterans, and active-duty military.

Although the 1776 deal is already great, the 5,000 tickets are completely free. For those who are eligible, they can claim their ticket through Vet Tix, which is a nonprofit organization that provides veterans and immediate family members access to events without having to worry about the cost. The organization partners with artists, teams, and venues across the country to give back to those who have served.

And if that wasn’t enough, organizers made sure to use the concert for good. On top of free tickets for veterans and the $17.76 price, proceeds will fund Feeding America, turning an unforgettable Fourth of July celebration into an opportunity to help families across the country.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)



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