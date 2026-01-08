Chris Stapleton Heading Out on ‘All-American Road Show’ With Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, and Ashley McBryde: Tickets, Dates, Venues, & More Details

Chris Stapleton is hitting the road in 2026! The singer recently announced the continuation of his All-American Road Show, and he’s set to be joined by some top-notch talent on his latest trek.

Along the way, Stapleton will be supported by artists including Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, and Zach Top. Allen Stone, Carter Faith, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Molly Tuttle, Nikki Lane, The Teskey Brothers will also perform with Stapleton on select dates.

The fun will start out in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 23. Stapleton will take the show all across North America in the months that follow, before wrapping things up on Oct. 9 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. ET. To purchase tickets early, beginning on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. ET, fans can sign up for exclusive pre-sale access at StapletonFanClub.com.

Keep reading to see the full list of dates for Stapleton’s All-American Road Show.

Chris Stapleton’s 2026 All-American Road Show

May 23 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nissan Stadium with Lainey Wilson & Allen Stone

June 11 – Jacksonville, Florida – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena with Allen Stone

June 13 – Tampa, Florida – Raymond James Stadium with Lainey Wilson & Allen Stone

June 17 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – The Pavilion at Star Lake with Allen Stone

June 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Bank of America Stadium with Lainey Wilson & Allen Stone

June 24 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium with Grace Potter

June 26 – North Charleston, South Carolina – North Charleston Coliseum with Grace Potter

July 8 – Mountain View, California – Shoreline Amphitheater with Molly Tuttle

July 10 – Chula Vista, California – North Island Credit Union Amphitheater with Molly Tuttle

July 17 – Portland, Oregon – Providence Park with Grace Potter

July 22 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena with The Teskey Brothers

July 24 – George, Washington – The Gorge with Grace Potter

July 29 – Shakopee, Minnesota – Mystic Lake Amphitheater with Allen Stone

August 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Paycor Stadium with Lainey Wilson & Allen Stone

August 6 – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium with Zach Top & Allen Stone

August 8 – Detroit, Michigan – Ford Field with Lainey Wilson & Allen Stone

August 14 – Boston, Massachusetts – Fenway Park with Zach Top & Allen Stone

August 18 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater with Maggie Rose

August 21 – Atlanta, Georgia – Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Lainey Wilson & Ashley McBryde

August 26 – Wantagh, New York – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater with Carter Faith

August 28 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion with Carter Faith

October 2 – Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live with Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

October 7 – Lincoln, Nebraska – Pinnacle Bank Arena with Nikki Lane

October 9 – Kansas City, Missouri – Morton Amphitheater with Nikki Lane

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage



