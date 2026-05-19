Ike Willis, Key Voice in Frank Zappa’s Band, Passes Away at 70 

For nearly five decades, Ike Willis showcased his love for genres like rock, R&B, and classic rock. During his career, he became a regular member of Frank Zappa’s studio and touring band. While part of the group, he offered his talents on albums like Joe’s Garage, Tinsel Town Rebellion, and You Are What You Is. Never losing his love for music, Willis struggled with prostate cancer over the last few years. And on May 16, he sadly passed away at 70.

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The news that Willis passed away was first shared by the former drummer for Zappa, Chad Wackerman. He wrote on Instagram, “Rest in Peace Ike Willis. We toured together with Frank in ‘84 and ‘88. Ike was so much fun to be around. His ability to be creative and humorous gave Frank so much joy on stage.”

Taking a moment to highlight the talent and energy he brought to the stage, Wackerman added, “He was a talented guitarist but more than that he was one of the most incredible singers I have the honor to work with. Some nights on stage his singing would give me chills.”

Having more than a few fond memories with Willis, Wackerman promised that no matter where his friend was – “I’m sure he is singing now.”

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The Last Conversation Between Ike Willis And Frank Zappa

The connection between Willis and Zappa went far beyond the studio. A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and recipient of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, many considered Zappa to be the Godfather of Comedy Rock. Producing a perfect blend between R&B and doo-wop, he eventually explored Hollywood, directing feature films.

Much like Willis, Zappa was also diagnosed with prostate cancer. Battling the disease, the diverse musician passed away on December 4, 1993.

Willis admitted that before Zappa passed away, they had one final conversation. The singer hoped Willis would keep his music alive. “Frank told me before he passed away to play it like you learned it. Just like he taught me. It’s got to be the way it was written and performed. Those were my only instructions from Frank. He said, ‘don’t change anything; don’t ad-lib, don’t try to get cute, don’t try to spruce it up, don’t change the key that it was written in. Play the songs like I taught you.’”

Doing just that, Willis spent decades honoring Zappa’s legacy through tribute performances and live shows that introduced new generations to the legendary musician’s catalog.

(George Pogacich, 2018)