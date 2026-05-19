30 Years After “Barbie Girl” Took Over the World, These Global 90s Hitmakers Are Calling It Quits

In April 1997, Aqua completely took over the world when they released the hit song “Barbie Girl.” But it was more than a song. Thanks to its vibrant music video and lyrics about the colorful world of Barbie and Ken, the song was No. 1 in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, Scotland, Switzerland, Norway, and even Sweden. The only place it didn’t snag No. 1 was in the US. Cementing their spot in music history, Aqua officially announced its retirement.

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Sharing their classic Aqua logo, the band took a moment to remember the years, memories, and friendships made over the decades. “We’ve traveled the world countless times, met so many wonderful people, sung together with millions of you, and shared memories that we will carry with us forever. When you’ve been together for this long, you also learn when it’s time to protect what you’ve created together.”

Focusing on preserving the legacy of Aqua, the band, which consisted of René Dif, Lene Nystrøm, Søren Rasted, and Claus Norreen, added, “For us, this feels like the right moment to say goodbye, while the memories are still strong, and while the love for the music, the story, and each other remains intact.”

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Aqua Ends With Nothing But Love And Gratitude

Having consistently performed together over the years, Aqua hasn’t released a new studio album since October 2011. At the time, the band promoted Megalomania, which featured songs like “Playmate to Jesus” and “Like a Robot.” Shifting away from their bubblegum pop sound, the album shocked some as it featured explicit content.

Aqua’s last album would also be their last No. 1 hit as it topped the Danish Bit Albums chart. While not chasing accolades or fans, the band appeared more focused on ending its journey on a positive note.

Taking one last moment to celebrate the music, love, and fans, Aqua concluded, “From the bottom of our hearts: thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey over the past 30 years. Thank you for the love, the energy, the support, and for all the moments we’ve shared together. Nothing but love and gratitude from here on.”

Although closing the book on Aqua, their music never stopped teaching listeners how to embrace fun, color, and imagination.



(Photo by Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)