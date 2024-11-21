Chris Stapleton’s CMA Awards Duet With His Wife Morgane Is Everything I Love About Country Music

During the late 1960s, the Country Music Association Awards sought to celebrate country music and their contributions to the music industry. Holding a ceremony at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, the event was untelevised at the time. Jump forward a few decades and the CMA Awards are a major moment in country music. And taking over the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, some of country music biggest stars walked the red carpet before finding their seat. With the night featuring more than a few awards, Chris Stapleton appeared to steal the entire show when he took the stage to perform his hit song “What Am I Going To Do” with his wife, Morgane Stapleton.

Just last year, Stapleton returned to the studio for the first time in nearly three years when he released his album Higher. While produced by Dave Cobb, the album also came together thanks to his wife, Morgane. With the album somewhat of a family affair, Stapleton’s “What Am I Gonna Do” became a instant hit. And it helped that Miranda Lambert collaborated with the country star when it came to writing the song.

As for the CMA Awards, Stapleton took the stage to perform “What Am I Going To Do.” Having performed on some of the biggest stages in the country, including the Super Bowl, Stapleton seemed at ease as the lights beamed down on him and Morgane. Even with the room full of celebrities and top names in country music, the singer wasted no time proving why he stands on top of the genre. And the chemistry between the husband and wife was electric.

Anybody else wish you could bottle up #ChrisStapleton’s voice and then sip on it like a good glass of bourbon?! ☺️☺️☺️🥃🥃🥃 #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/C8jb1AxxwV — Tim Ciesco (@TimCiesco) November 21, 2024

What It Means To Be American To Chris Stapleton

Outside of the performance at the CMA Awards, Stapleton discussed the current state of America and why he loved the country so much. When asked about American Values, he told The Guardian it all revolved around “fairness and defending those who can’t defend themselves, or standing up for each other. About coming together, understanding points of view that aren’t yours. American values would be someone who grows up in the city getting to sit down and talk with somebody who didn’t, like myself. And then we can still find common ground.”

Wanting to find common ground, it appears that Stapleton might be that common denominator as fans all agreed the performance was a top moment of the CMA Awards.

(Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)