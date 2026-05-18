Lainey Wilson “Can’t Sit Still” During World Premiere ACM Awards Performance of Her Next Smash Hit

Lainey Wilson’s latest performance was one for the ages. The country star took the stage during the 2026 ACM Awards, and delivered an unforgettable performance of her latest single, “Can’t Sit Still.”

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Released in March, the track speaks to Wilson’s trouble with relaxing. She spoke about the feeling during an interview with Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen.

“I’m like ADHD squirrel,” Wilson admitted. “I’ll be doing the dishes over here and then I’m like doing something in the fridge. That’s just how I’ve always been.”

For Wilson, dealing with her overactive mind has been “a stumbling block.”

“It was something that drove me crazy. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t I be still and just watch a movie? Why can’t I just like turn everything else off?’” she said. “But my mind is running… all the time even when I’m laying in bed at night.”

The one thing that’s helped Wilson is figuring out ” how to channel that feeling of being crazy into other things and put that energy into something else.”

“That’s why I’m so grateful for music and songwriting because it allows me to let my brain do its thing without feeling really crazy, really weird,” she explained.

What to Know About the 61st ACM Awards

At the ACMs, Wilson is up for seven awards, which puts her in a tie for third-most nominations with Ella Langley. Megan Moroney leads the pack with nine nods, while Miranda Lambert came in second with eight.

As for the night’s other performers, Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, and Lambert are all set to take the stage.

Shania Twain is serving as the evening’s host at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show returned to Sin City after a three-year stint in Texas. The decision was made at the behest of Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside.

“It just feels like the place for a show like this and it does kind of tie back a little bit to our West Coast roots,” Whiteside told Billboard of the Los Angeles-founded Academy. “I’ve been hearing a lot of feedback from artists and the industry. They’re just super excited.”

“It’s like, ‘Oh, we can’t wait to go back to Vegas again. We can’t wait to be at the MGM again,’” he added. “I think it’s fun for the artists to be able to hang out.”

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