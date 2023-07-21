Chris Young Samples David Bowie in New Song “Young Love & Saturday Nights”

Chris Young is exploring “Young Love & Saturday Nights” in his new song. The country star samples the guitar riff from David Bowie’s hit “Rebel Rebel” on this summer anthem that shows off his smooth voice alongside lyrics written by hit Nashville songwriters, Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, and Josh Thompson.

Here’s to good girls that can’t keep from falling/For bad boys that their daddies don’t like/Small towns that keep staying small/Here’s to old trucks, young love, and Saturday nights, Young sings in the catchy tune he co-produced with Corey Crowder and Chris DeStefano. The late Bowie is also a credited writer on the track.

“When I first heard this song, I immediately connected with the groove and the lyrics with nods to so many things I can personally relate to,” Young describes the song in a statement, adding that it’s reminiscent of when he was starting out in his career, driving to his dive bar gigs in an old truck. “Young love and Saturday nights are things that just go together, and this feels like one of those big summer songs where you just want to roll the windows down, crank up the volume, and just drive around to it.”

“Young Love & Saturday Nights” is Young’s newest release following his single “Looking For You” that’s currently in the Top 15 on country radio. “Looking For You” is his first solo single since “Famous Friends” with Kane Brown, and “At the End of a Bar” with Mitchell Tenpenny were released in 2021. Both songs peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Young wrote “Looking For You” with Emily Weisband and James McNair, marking the first time they had all written together. “They already had the idea, the title for the song, before I even walked in the room,” Young shared with American Songwriter. “I was like, ‘That’s awesome. We’re definitely writing that.’ It was one of those weird days where everybody had something that they brought to the table. It was so natural and so much fun.” “Looking For You” is the lead single off Young’s forthcoming album.

Photo credit: John Shearer / Monarch Publicity