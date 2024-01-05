Chris Young Shares “Confidential” News About New Album in Mysteriously Redacted Video

Since winning season 4 of Nashville Star in 2006, Chris Young has released eight studio albums to much praise. While spending over 20 years in country music, in 2017, the singer received one of the highest honors for a country star – an invitation to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. That same year, he released his album Losing Sleep with the eighth album coming in 2021. With almost three years passing since his last studio album, recently, Young teased not just the new year but what fans should expect from him in the coming months.

Taking time to celebrate 2024, Young posted a video of himself on Instagram. Sitting in what appeared to be a recording studio, the singer decided to share all the details about a potential new album. He captioned the post with, “2023 was fun but I’m thinkin’ 2024 might be better…”

While excited about a new album, fans who happened to watch the video noticed that all the juicy details Young wanted to share came with the word “CONFIDENTIAL.” Sharing their love for the joke, fans wrote, “Oh so NOT COOL Mr. Young. But can’t wait to hear all about it.” Another fan added, “Oh babe do you really have to tease? Been waiting so long for this new album. So excited for you.”

Chris Young Shares Excitement

Although a new year, this isn’t the first time Young discussed his new project. Speaking with iHeartCountry, he said, “I’ve been living with it for so long, I’m so excited for people to actually be able to dig into it and hear all of it as a whole as opposed to one or two teaser clips. It’s always fun to post that stuff, but I want people to really dive into this album and enjoy the work that we’ve put into it.”

While Young continues to tease fans about its release, he admitted to being just as excited as them. “I know it’s gonna sound cliché, but this is one of my favorite projects I’ve ever made. If there was actually any inspiration for me being fired up and working on myself, it would probably be that the music is so good. I’m really, really proud of this project. I want people to hear it.”

