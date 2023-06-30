Chrome Dreams, Neil Young’s ‘Lost Album,’ Will Be Released This Summer

Neil Young‘s previously unreleased album, Chrome Dreams, will finally see the light of day. The album, which was recorded between 1974 and 1977, will be released on August 11 by Reprise Records.

Videos by American Songwriter

The album will consist of 12 tracks including “Pocahontas,” “Will to Love,” “Star of Bethlehem,” and “Like a Hurricane.” Chrome Dreams will be released as a 3-sided LP. Four of the tracks included on the album have never been released before, and two tracks are previously unreleased versions of recognizable songs.

Chrome Dreams will be available to purchase on vinyl and CD at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives. The album is currently available for pre-order. Hi-res digital audio of the album will also be available via Neil Young Archives.

A press statement for the album reveals, “CHROME DREAMS, one of Neil Young’s most individual and powerful albums, was scheduled to be released in 1977, but as is often the case with Young, things change. And then change again. What starts as one thing can often end up as another. For all those who have followed the singer-songwriter’s ever-evolving career, it’s best to let those changes happen.

RELATED: Neil Young Extends Coastal Tour

“With CHROME DREAMS, it has been a long time coming to this final version of an album that includes some of rock’s most unforgettable songs,” the statement continues. “And now it’s being released on August 11 via Reprise Records as Young envisioned it. Now is the time for CHROME DREAMS to find its way into the world, as Neil Young hears and sees it.”

Young is embarking on his first tour in four years on July 1. The tour kicks off with a show at the John Anson Ford Theatre in Los Angeles and wraps up on July 24 with a concert at the Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Regarding the upcoming tour, Young said, “I don’t want to come back and do the same songs again. I’ll feel like I was on some sort of carnival ride. I’d rather be doing these others songs I haven’t done… I won’t have to compare how I’m doing ‘Heart of Gold’ to [how I played it in] 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020…”

Check out the official track listing for Chrome Dreams below:

01. Pocahontas (August 11th, 1976)

02. Will to Love (December 3rd, 1976)

03. Star of Bethlehem (December 13th, 1974)

04. Like a Hurricane (November 29th, 1975)

05. Too Far Gone (September 5th, 1975)

06. Hold Back the tears (February 6th, 1977)

07. Homegrown (November 19th, 1975)

08. Captain Kennedy (August 11th, 1976)

09. Stringman (March 31st, 1976)

10. Sedan Delivery (May 22nd, 1975)

11. Powderfinger (August 11th, 1976)

12. Look Out for My Love (January 20th, 1976)

(Photo Credit: Paul Bergen/Redferns)